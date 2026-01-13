Jharkhand BJP to get new President on January 14

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP is all set to get a new state president on January 14. Party sources indicated that the leadership is likely to opt for a consensus candidate this time, paving the way for the new state president to be elected unanimously.

The party will begin the nomination and scrutiny process on Tuesday. The newly appointed state election officer and Union Minister Jual Oram is scheduled to reach Ranchi on Monday to conduct the election.

Executive President Aditya Sahu is said to be leading the race for the post of state president. Party sources claimed that by appointing Aditya Sahu to the post, the BJP wants to convey that even an ordinary party worker can rise to the top in the organisation.

Aditya Sahu, who started his political career as a district-level worker, rose to the state level and was later sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party. He has been serving as an Executive President and is credited with strong organisational experience, an effective working style and a solid support base across the state. The central leadership is said to be inclined to entrust him with full-time responsibility.

Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who recently resigned from the Governor’s post, is also considered a strong contender for the position. Similarly, the names of former Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister Arjun Munda and Pradeep Verma are also being discussed. Aditya Sahu and Raghubar Das belong to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community, while Munda is a tribal leader.