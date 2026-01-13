Jharkhand to showcase world’s oldest Megaliths traditions at World Economic Forum

RANCHI: As Jharkhand marks 25 years since its formation, the state is set to showcase its unique living megalithic traditions practised by Adivasi communities on the ancient Singhbhum Craton at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Switzerland’s Davos.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lead an 11-member delegation to the WEF Annual Meeting.

Jharkhand lies on the Singhbhum Craton, one of Earth’s earliest stable landmasses, formed over 3.3 billion years ago. Across this geological base, human communities have for millennia raised megaliths, monoliths and stone circles to mark memory, ancestry and cosmic order.

According to an official communique from the CM’s Office, unlike most megalithic cultures across the world that survive only as archaeological remains, Jharkhand’s stone traditions are still living practices, maintained by indigenous communities who continue to use these sites for ritual and remembrance.

Sites such as Chokahatu in Ranchi district, the largest living megalithic landscape in the Indian subcontinent, continue to receive new memorial stones placed by the Munda community, creating a layered archive of lineage and memory that spans across centuries, it said.

Similarly, at Pakari Barwadih in Hazaribagh, carefully aligned monoliths track the movement of the sun and the Equinox, placing Jharkhand within the global history of prehistoric astronomy.

These stone formations invite comparison with iconic sites such as Stonehenge, reflecting a shared human impulse across continents and millennia to anchor time, death, and cosmic order in stone.