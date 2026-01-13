Madhya Pradesh mystery: Two die after consuming abandoned sweets in Chhindwara

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district has reported two deaths caused by the consumption of mysterious peda (sweet) in a span of three days.

According to Junnardeo police station in-charge Rakesh Singh Baghel, a bag containing raw vegetables and a box full of sweets were found abandoned outside the PHED office on January 9. The bag was spotted and checked by the on-duty chowkidar Dasaru Yaduvanshi (50). He ended up tasting the pedas from the box.

On the late night of January 10, Yaduvashi, was rushed to the Junnardeo health centre following diarrhoea and vomiting. He was later referred to the Chhindwara District Hospital, from where his family took him to a private hospital. He, however, died on January 11.

"His family was not ready to get the autopsy done, so his mortal remains were cremated without the post-mortem examination,” a health department official in Chhindwara said.

The sweet box with what was left of the sweets was taken home by the family of a man running a tea stall near the place where the box was abandoned.

The four members of the family were rushed to the Junnardeo health centre on January 11 following diarrhoea. A 72-year-old Sunder Lal Kathuria died during the course of treatment on January 13.

“It still remains a mystery as to what was in the peda which actually caused food poisoning like symptoms and resulted in the two deaths. Kathuria’s autopsy report has been inconclusive after which the viscera has been preserved and sent along with samples of the sweets to the forensic science lab. Samples of the same sweets have also been sent to the food testing lab to find out whether it was contaminated or poisonous,” the Junnardeo police station in-charge added.