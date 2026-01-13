Man arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Phugana police station area on Monday evening.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the teen was at her maternal uncle's house when the accused, Asif (22), took her to a nearby place and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Sub-Inspector Tejvir Singh said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Asif (22) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested, Singh said.