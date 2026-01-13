Man held for murder in West Bengal confesses to have 'cannibal intent'

KOLKATA: In a 'rarest of the rare' case, a man arrested for murder reportedly confessed during interrogation that he intended to consume the deceased's flesh.

The accused had killed the elderly man and planned to eat his flesh. However, after unsuccessful attempts, the accused threw the body in a pond in Kurshahat.

On January 10, Saturday, a body was recovered from a crematorium in Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district in northern Bengal. Upon noticing the injury marks on the body, police registered a murder case. Suspecting something mysterious police started prompt investigation.

Speaking to reporters, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dinhata Dhiman Mitra said, "Police registered a murder case after seeing so many injury marks on the body and one Firdous Alam was arrested. During interrogations the accused admitted that he had killed the unknown person."

The unknown deceased was a mentally challenged person, as per the local investigations made by police.

"The accused had taken the body to his house and cleaned it thoroughly with water. He had planned to eat the flesh of the deceased. Following investigations, we thought the deceased who was mentally challenged and used to stay at the crematorium became a soft target of the accused," the SDPO said.

The accused has also confessed the investigating officials that he had no enmity or rivalry with the deceased.

The accused has been remanded to police custody by court. Police would interrogate him more intensively after getting him in their custody.