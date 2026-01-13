Marriage registrations in Uttarakhand multiplied by 24 times; CM Dhami credits UCC

DEHRADUN: Since the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) came into effect on January 27, 2024, marriage registrations in Uttarakhand have multiplied manifold, signaling strong public acceptance of the landmark legislation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the development, calling the UCC a "historic and transformative step".

"Implementing the UCC was a historic and bold decision by the state government. The objective of the UCC is not against any community, but to ensure equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal respect for all citizens," CM Dhami stated.

He added, "The unprecedented rise in marriage registrations clearly shows that the public has accepted this law and views it as a tool for social reform. Uttarakhand has set a new direction for the entire nation, and I am confident that other states will adopt this model in the coming times."

Data obtained from departmental sources indicates a phenomenal increase in registrations. Between January 27, 2025 (UCC implementation date) and July 2025 (a span of six months), the number of registered marriages crossed the three lakh mark.

This contrasts sharply with the period under the old act (implemented in 2010), where only 3.30 lakh marriages were registered in total up until January 26, 2025.

"The daily average registration under the old act was a mere 67. Post-UCC, this average has skyrocketed to 1,634 per day," a source confirmed.

Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the UCC on January 27, 2025, fulfilling a key pledge made by the ruling party during the 2022 Assembly elections.

The decision was taken in the very first cabinet meeting chaired by CM Dhami, followed by necessary formalities and public consultation.

Banshidhar Tiwari, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, emphasized the law's broader implications. "The Chief Minister's historic decision is a courageous step towards social justice, gender equality, and equal rights for all citizens," Tiwari told TNIE.

"This law aligns with the spirit of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, aiming to grant equal rights and dignity to all citizens, especially women, across every section or community."

The UCC encompasses critical areas such as marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. It establishes uniform marriageable ages for men and women and introduces stringent provisions for divorce and related procedures across all religions.