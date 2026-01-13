Meiteis demand resettlement in Imphal protest

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of internally-displaced persons (IDPs) hit by the ethnic violence, took to the streets of Imphal on Monday, demanding early resettlement.

The protestors converged near the Lok Bhavan, accompanied by leaders of Meitei Organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). They raised slogans demanding immediate resettlement of the IDPs, reopening of national highways, and protection of the state’s territorial integrity among others.