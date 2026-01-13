Meiteis demand resettlement in Imphal protest

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of internally-displaced persons (IDPs) hit by the ethnic violence, took to the streets of Imphal on Monday, demanding early resettlement.
The protestors converged near the Lok Bhavan, accompanied by leaders of Meitei Organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). They raised slogans demanding immediate resettlement of the IDPs, reopening of national highways, and protection of the state’s territorial integrity among others.
Later, an 11-member delegation, including five from COCOMI, held a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. According to local media reports, the protestors were not happy over the outcome of the meeting. A statement issued by the Lok Bhavan said representatives of COCOMI and IDPs shared broad concerns related to the situation of IDPs.
“Governor listened to the delegation and noted that steps related to resettlement and rehabilitation are already underway. He reiterated that efforts are being taken to facilitate the safe and gradual return of IDPs,” the statement stated.