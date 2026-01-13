Parliament business to be available in 22 languages, MPs to get phone updates

NEW DELHI: Parliament is set to introduce new facilities for members of both Houses with the Budget session starting on January 28. The MPs will now be able to participate in debates and present their views in 22 regional languages on the floor of the Houses, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the media on Monday.

“In addition, Parliament plans to deliver written replies to questions directly to MPs via WhatsApp,” Birla said, adding that Parliament is also working towards providing real-time translation of proceedings in all 22 languages with the support of AI-based tools. This facility is now limited to 10 languages.

Highlighting additional digital reforms, he said efforts are underway to ensure that MPs receive official records of parliamentary proceedings within one hour of each sitting from this Budget session, with a target of reducing the time to 30 minutes by 2027. “Work on the Digital Sansad platform is nearing completion.

Once operational, it will allow citizens and lawmakers across the country to watch and listen to parliamentary proceedings in their preferred language through real-time translation. This feature is expected to be fully implemented in 2027 using AI-enabled digital systems,” he said.

Birla, however, warned that any member found violating parliamentary decorum would be punished in accordance with established rules. Responding to a question about the alleged sighting of an e-cigarette during the winter session, he said the matter was under investigation. “Once the report is received, it would be referred to the appropriate House committee for further action. The report will be discussed with the floor leaders of all parties,” the Speaker said.

Birla’s stern warning

Speaker Om Birla warned that any MP found violating decorum in the Budget session would be punished in accordance with rules. Talking about the alleged sighting of an e-cigarette during the winter session, he said the matter was under investigation.