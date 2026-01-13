PK party gets a jolt as Bhojpuri singer resigns

PATNA: After suffering a crushing defeat in the recent Bihar assembly election, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party faced another blow when Bhojpuri star singer Ritesh Pandey resigned on Monday. Pandey, who lost from Kargahar in Rohtas, announced on X, “As a responsible Indian… I have no regrets whatsoever.”

He said serving people while staying in a party was “extremely difficult,” so he quit. Pandey rose from a farming family, became famous after his viral song “Hello Kaun,” which blended humour, romance, and street language. Jan Suraaj performed poorly in the election, did not win a seat, and most candidates lost their deposits. Kishor himself did not contest.

Senior leader RCP Singh may also return to Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Singh said, “We were always together… for the last 25 years.” A former Union minister, he earlier quit JD(U) for Jan Suraaj. His return is seen as key to strengthening JD(U) and possibly shaping Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar’s, future role, a senior JD(U) leader said on condition of anonymity.