PM Modi urges youth to lead India’s journey towards a developed nation by 2047

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 on Monday, reflecting on the long passage of time since he first assumed public office. He remarked that when he took the oath as Chief Minister, many of today’s young citizens were not born, and when he became Prime Minister in 2014, most of them were still children.

Despite this, he said that his faith in the younger generation has remained constant and unwavering. “Your capability, your talent, I have always drawn energy from your energy. And look at today, all of you are holding the reins of the goal of a Developed India”, Modi said.

He underlined that the years leading up to 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence, represent a decisive phase for both the nation and its youth. According to him, the strength and abilities of young Indians will determine the country’s strength, and their success will take India to new heights. Congratulating the participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister emphasised the central role of youth leadership in realising the vision of a developed India.

Modi noted that the dialogue coincided with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. “Remembering Swami Vivekananda, we celebrate National Youth Day every year on 12 January. Inspired by his ideals, 12 January has been chosen for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The life of Swami Vivekananda is a great guiding light for all of us”, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the rapid expansion of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister described it as a powerful platform that enables direct participation of youth in shaping India’s development agenda. “The association of crores of young people with this initiative, more than 5 million registrations, over 3 million youths participating in the Viksit Bharat Challenge, and sharing their ideas for the nation’s development, such large-scale engagement of youth power is unprecedented”, Modi observed.