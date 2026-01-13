PM to inaugurate Commonwealth speakers’ meet on AI, social media

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on January 15 at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, now called Samvidhan Sadan. The conference, hosted by the Indian parliament after 16 years, will bring together senior parliamentary leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the conference, said the event would be attended by 76 Speakers and Presiding Officers from Commonwealth countries, along with other parliamentary delegates. India had earlier hosted the conference in 1971, 1986, and 2010.

Briefing the media, Birla said the main focus of the discussions would be the growing role of artificial intelligence and social media in parliamentary work. “Delegates will discuss how new technologies can improve efficiency, transparency, and public engagement, while also addressing ethical concerns and challenges for democracy,” he said.

Birla said the Standing Committee of CSPOC would meet on January 14 to review the organisation’s ongoing work. “The Prime Minister will inaugurate the conference on January 15 at 10.30 am and deliver the keynote address. After that, he will have an informal interaction with Speakers and Presiding Officers,” Birla added.