Tej Pratap Yadav raises eyebrows by attending Bihar Deputy CM's dahi chura feast

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday participated in a dahi chura party hosted by Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, triggering speculation on whether he was exploring the possibility of charting a new political path.

Tej Pratap, who floated his own outfit Janshakti Janata Dal after he was expelled from the RJD by Lalu last year, had contested the last Bihar assembly election from Mahua but was defeated. He had met the deputy CM a few days ago to extend an invitation for a feast he will be hosting on Wednesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Sinha’s feast was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, JD (U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Santosh Kumar Suman.