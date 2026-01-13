Tej Pratap Yadav turns up at feast hosted by Bihar Deputy CM

PATNA: Many eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, turned up at a feast organised here by senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Yadav, a former minister who has floated his own outfit 'Janshakti Janata Dal' following expulsion from the RJD, received a warm welcome by Sinha.

He had met the deputy CM a few days ago to extend invitation for a feast he will be hosting on Wednesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Sinha hosted the feast on the eve of the festival, which was attended by a host of senior NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, fellow Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Santosh Kumar Suman.