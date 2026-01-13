Trade talks back, India on Pax Silica: Gor

NEW DELHI: Signalling an early effort to stabilise India-US ties that have come under strain amid tariff disputes and market jitters, Washington’s new ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, on Monday said the two sides will take up the outstanding trade issues during a call on Tuesday.
In a parallel strategic move, Gor said India will be invited next month to join US-led Pax Silica initiative to secure silicon and critical tech supply chain.
Speaking on his first day in office, Gor sought to portray current frictions as manageable within a mature partnership. “Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” he said.
Stressing that talks remain active, Gor said: “The next call on trade will occur tomorrow.” He did not elaborate on the level at which the discussions would take place but noted: “India is the world’s largest nation, so it’s not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there.”
Gor also linked trade to a broader recalibration of US diplomacy. Citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he said 2026 would be “a year of reciprocity,” defined by “fair trade, mutual respect, and shared security.” He stressed that while commerce is a key pillar of the relationship, cooperation would continue across security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.
What is Pax Silica and why is India joining now?
Pax Silica is a US-led economic security partnership to protect critical technology supply chains, including AI, semiconductors, minerals, etc. Members include UK, Israel, Japan, and Australia. After a month on the sidelines, India is now set to join, a move widely seen as a diplomatic warm-up.