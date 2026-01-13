Trade talks back, India on Pax Silica: Gor

NEW DELHI: Signalling an early effort to stabilise India-US ties that have come under strain amid tariff disputes and market jitters, Washington’s new ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, on Monday said the two sides will take up the outstanding trade issues during a call on Tuesday.

In a parallel strategic move, Gor said India will be invited next month to join US-led Pax Silica initiative to secure silicon and critical tech supply chain.

Speaking on his first day in office, Gor sought to portray current frictions as manageable within a mature partnership. “Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” he said.