Uttar Pradesh: AMU student dies by suicide during video call with father

LUCKNOW: A student of Aligarh Muslim University died by suicide during a video call with her father who lives in Saudi Arabia.

The 20-year-old Inshah Fatima was a final-year Diploma in Computer Science student. She was a resident of the Baj Bahadur area of Azamgarh district and lived in a hostel room.

According to police and university sources, Inshah first informed her brother in Azamgarh about her decision to end her life. Subsequently, she was on a video call with her father in Saudi Arabia around 7.15 pm on Monday when she allegedly began tying a noose to the ceiling fan.

Helpless and shocked by what was unfolding, her father pleaded with her not to resort to any extreme step. She did not respond to his requests and kept the camera on.

Realising the gravity of the situation, her father immediately contacted one of his acquaintances working at AMU asking him to rush to the hostel to save his daughter. He continued speaking to her over the phone until the help arrived.

The AMU staff reached the hostel within 10 minutes and alerted the hostel administration and the university’s proctorial team. The Civil Lines police were also informed, following which the room door was forcibly opened.

Inside, Inshah was found hanging from the ceiling fan. She was immediately taken by ambulance to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), AMU. Doctors admitted her to the ICU and attempted resuscitation for nearly three hours, but she was declared dead at around 10.30 pm, hospital sources said.