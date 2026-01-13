Uttarakhand SIC orders disclosure of complaints against lower judiciary

DEHRADUN: In a potentially precedent-setting move for judicial transparency across India, the Uttarakhand State Information Commission has mandated disclosure of information related to complaints filed against subordinate judiciary officers and judges under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

This directive, passed under the chairmanship of Chief Information Commissioner Radha Raturi, marks the first instance in the country where such detailed complaint statistics related to the lower judiciary have been ordered to be made public.

The case stems from an appeal filed by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi under Section 19(3) of the RTI Act.

Chaturvedi sought comprehensive details concerning the rules governing the subordinate judiciary, including service and conduct rules, disciplinary procedures, and mechanisms for filing grievances against judicial officers for corruption or misconduct.

The original RTI application, filed by Chaturvedi on May 14, 2025, specifically sought details regarding the service and conduct rules applicable to the Uttarakhand subordinate judiciary, the established process for filing complaints against judicial officers, the total count of complaints lodged against subordinate judiciary members between January 1, 2020, and April 15, 2025, along with corresponding disciplinary or criminal actions recommended or implemented, and certified copies of file notings related to the RTI application process itself.

The Public Information Officer (PIO) from the Nainital High Court denied the complete disclosure, arguing that the requested information was "confidential in nature" and pertained to a "third party," requiring prior permission from the competent authority.