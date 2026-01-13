Water bodies in the Aravalli range are under threat, reveals report

NEW DELHI: A report highlighting the threat of water bodies in the Aravalli range revealed that 20 per cent of the region's water bodies have diminished over the past several decades.

The report also revealed that the remaining water bodies are primarily eutrophic, silted, or only functional during certain seasons, severely limiting their capacity for groundwater recharge.

The hydrological mapping included in the report indicated multiple signs of distress across the Aravalli areas, which span four states and extend for 670 km from the southwest to the northeast.

It states that the Aravalli region has experienced a 20 per cent loss of water bodies over the years, with seven out of 41 ponds having disappeared.

This report, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, was prepared by the Sankala Foundation, a non-profit organisation that acts as a knowledge partner for the Haryana government in the Aravalli Green Wall Project.

The findings emphasised the urgent need for conservation and restoration efforts to protect these vital water resources.