West Bengal government sets up treatment infrastructure after two Nipah cases reported in state

KOLKATA: A day after two cases of NIPAH virus infections were reported in West Bengal on Monday, the government has set up treatment infrastructure facilities.

The state government has also decided to set up a specialised unit with around 10 indoor bed arrangements at the Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital, Beliaghta in Kolkata for treatment of Nipah patients.

The two affected patients from East Bardhaman and East Midnapore districts respectively and used to work at the private hospital. They are both in a critical care unit (CCU) in the same private hospital they work at, in North 24 Parganas district

The female nurse is in a comatose condition while the male nurse is getting treatment with life-support system in the CCU.

The two patients initially fell ill showing symptoms of altered headache, throat sore, consciousness, seizure, fever and were taken to local state government healthcare facilities in East Bardhaman and east Midnapore districts.

Sources in the state health department said that they had come close in contact with around 100 people including their medics, family members, relatives, roommate and colleagues since they fell ill at the end of December. Their family members, colleagues and roommates have been advised to go into isolation.