Wild elephant found dead in potato field in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

RANCHI: Amid rising deaths linked to man–animal conflict in Jharkhand, a wild elephant was found dead in a potato field at Gola in Ramgarh district on Monday.

Forest officials said the exact cause of death is not yet clear, but suspected that the elephant may have died due to anthrax. Anthrax is a rare but serious disease caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis. The spores release toxins in the body that can destroy tissues. The disease mainly affects farm animals and wild game.

Forest department officials said a detailed investigation is under way to determine the cause of death. All possibilities are being examined, including disease, inter-species conflict and human-related causes. The exact reason will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

“The department is taking the elephant's death very seriously. All necessary procedures under wildlife conservation laws are being followed, and any negligence will not be tolerated. Villagers have also been asked to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumors,” said Ranger RK Singh.

He added that tissue samples of the elephant have been collected to rule out poisoning. Since both tusks were found intact, officials said the possibility of poaching has also been ruled out.