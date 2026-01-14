Aditya Sahu replaces Babulal Marandi as Jharkhand BJP president

RANCHI: Aditya Sahu was formally elected as Jharkhand BJP unit's next president on Wednesday, succeeding Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Babulal Marandi.

Currently, Sahu serves as a Rajya Sabha member and the state working president.

Aditya Sahu began his political career in 1980 as a booth worker at Kuchu village in Ranchi. Over the past 46 years, he has been a dedicated party worker.

Sahu learned the intricacies of politics and organisational tactics from former MP Ram Tahal Chaudhary, but never remained associated with any particular faction. Despite not aligned to any faction, he remained popular with everyone.

Sahu worked continuously under the guidance of leaders ranging from Kailashpati Mishra, the patriarch of the BJP in undivided Bihar, to senior Jharkhand leaders like Kariya Munda, Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das.

Sahu is known for his ability to connect with party workers. As in-charge of the Palamu Division, he brought success to the party.

Aditya Sahu's appointment reflects the BJP's assertion that even a grassroots booth-level worker can rise to lead the party at the state or national level.

According to State Election Officer and Union Minister Juel Oran, only one nomination paper of Aditya Sahu was received for the post of state president and 21 nomination papers for the 21 seats of the National Council.

21 nominations were received for the 21 seats of the National Council, which include Kariya Munda, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, Champai Soren, Madhu Koda, Sanjay Seth, Annapurna Devi, Abhaykant Prasad, Yadunath Pandey, Pashupati Nath Singh, Ravindra Kumar Rai, Dineshanand Goswami, Deepak Prakash, Pradeep Verma, Samir Oraon, Anant Ojha, Geeta Koda, Amar Kumar Bauri, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Bhanu Pratap Shahi and Jitu Charan Ram.