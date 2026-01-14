Akali Dal, BJP sound bugle for 2027 assembly polls, AAP harps on missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib

CHANDIGARH: With a year left for the assembly elections in Punjab, the battle lines are clearly drawn as both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday separately sounded the 2027 poll bugle at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also in Muktsar, reiterated the Punjab government’s position on the recovery of 169 missing saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib. He said the recovery of the saroops was a matter of duty rather than achievement.

Addressing a political conference organized to mark Maghi, Mann said that exploiting religion for vested political interests has bruised the psyche of the common people and is an unpardonable sin. Hinting at the Akali Dal, he said that they are hand-in-glove with forces inimical to the Sikh Panth and Punjab. "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found 169 missing ‘saroops’ from a religious place near Banga out of which 139 have no official record. No agency, neither the SGPC nor those who managed them, had proper documentation," he said.

Mann claimed his government would hand over the ‘saroops’ to the SGPC for installation. "This is not an achievement but our duty,” he said, adding that publishing of saroops is the responsibility of the SGPC and that such institutions failed in their duty due to the Akalis. “These leaders cannot be forgiven for such sins,” he said.

He also announced that the Punjab government would make provisions for a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women in the upcoming budget and maintained that his government has fulfilled every commitment made to the people of Punjab.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, Mann said that previous governments suffer from weak memory and are merely waiting for their turn to plunder Punjab after elections. “The ‘jhaadu’ (broom), which is the symbol of AAP, has cleaned the political system, and that is why traditional parties are baffled. These leaders are attacking me only because I come from a common family, something they are unable to digest,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party was committed to correcting historical injustices like diverting Punjab’s water to Rajasthan through the Rajasthan canal even as he announced a number of poll promises including free tubewell connections to all left out farmers, Rs 10 lakh interest free loans to youth and waiving road tax on motorcycles.