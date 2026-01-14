Allahabad HC raps ATS over failure to nab man accused of trying to illegally settle Bangladeshis, Rohingya

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti-Terror squad.

The court questioned why the agency failed to arrest a man accused of heading a group that allegedly tried to illegally settle Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya in India.

The court also asked why a chargesheet was not filed in the case for so long.

The two-judge bench, comprising Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava and Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, made the remarks while dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of the accused, Abdul Ghaffar.

The court questioned the ATS investigating officer, who was present in court, on why no sincere efforts were made to arrest Ghaffar after his alleged activities, said to endanger national security, came to the agency’s notice in 2021, even before the case was registered in 2023.

“We put on record our serious displeasure and anguish on the callous and careless approach of the Investigating Agency, particularly the Investigating Officer(s) for not taking appropriate and proper steps to apprehend the present appellant in an issue where not only allegations are related for committing cognizable offence but on account of those offences the security, safety, and harmony of the country may likely be jeopardized,” the bench said.

“This fact must come to the notice of the state’s Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, UP, Principal Secretary/Secretary of UP Chief Minister and UP Director General of Police for information and appropriate action/ orders,” the bench further noted.