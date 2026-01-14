Army Chief: Situation stable, but LAC needs constant vigil

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedion Tuesday said there was no nuclear discussion between Indian and Pakistani military officials during Operation Sindoor in May last year.Addressing his annual press conference, Dwivedi said, “As far as nuclear rhetoric is concerned, I would like to say that there was no discussion on nuclear in the DGMO talks and whatever nuclear rhetoric was given by the politicians or by the local public in Pakistan.”

He said the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China remains stable but needs constant vigilance. “The top leadership, including the prime minister, defence and foreign ministers, have met in the last few months,” he said, adding there was a strong sense of urgency to maintain calm along the borders.

Dwivedi said apex-level interactions, renewed contacts and confidence-building measures were contributing to gradual normalisation. “This has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the northern borders,” he said.

On force restructuring, the Army Chief said the government has finally sanctioned Integrated Battle Groups as part of 31 organisational changes. “We have adopted a spiral development approach centred on organisation rather than equipment alone,” he said.