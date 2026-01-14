Army Chief: Situation stable, but LAC needs constant vigil

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedion Tuesday said there was no nuclear discussion between Indian and Pakistani military officials during Operation Sindoor in May last year.Addressing his annual press conference, Dwivedi said, “As far as nuclear rhetoric is concerned, I would like to say that there was no discussion on nuclear in the DGMO talks and whatever nuclear rhetoric was given by the politicians or by the local public in Pakistan.”
He said the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China remains stable but needs constant vigilance. “The top leadership, including the prime minister, defence and foreign ministers, have met in the last few months,” he said, adding there was a strong sense of urgency to maintain calm along the borders.
Dwivedi said apex-level interactions, renewed contacts and confidence-building measures were contributing to gradual normalisation. “This has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the northern borders,” he said.
On force restructuring, the Army Chief said the government has finally sanctioned Integrated Battle Groups as part of 31 organisational changes. “We have adopted a spiral development approach centred on organisation rather than equipment alone,” he said.
He said the Army has re-oriented and created new structures, including Rudra Brigades for high-tempo multi-domain operations and Bhairav Battalions for agility and disruptive effect. Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries will use unmanned aerial systems for extended reach and real-time targeting, while Ashni Platoons will enhance precision at the tactical level.
As per the plan, two divisions of the 17 Mountain Strike Corps will be converted into four IBGs, each led by a Major General, forming offensive strike formations against China. Rudra Brigades will be part of other Corps.
Dwivedi said during Operation Sindoor, the Army was fully prepared for ground operations. “In those 88 hours, you saw that the Army’s mobilisation to expand the conventional space was such that if Pakistan made any mistake,” he said.
On terror infrastructure, he said nearly eight camps remain active across the border and along the Line of Control, adding the Army would act if activity is detected again.
The IBGs will be agile, self-contained formations of about 5,000 troops, mixing infantry, artillery, armour, engineers, signals and air defence, capable of swift mobilisation within 12 to 48 hours.