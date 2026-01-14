BJP MP takes a swipe at ‘paddy losses due to rats’, says govt may arrange cats

RAIPUR: Against the backdrop of a report attributing paddy losses in Chhattisgarh to rats, BJP Raipur Lok Sabha member Brijmohan Agrawal said that the state government may now have to arrange for cats to deal with the rodents.

Chhattisgarh witnessed a large quantity of paddy going missing across the state, and the losses were being associated with rats, termites, birds and drying-up.

The procured paddy worth `7 crore reportedly went missing in Kawardha, and the alleged loss was to the tune of `18 crore in Mahasamund district. In Kawardha district, an official cited rats, insects, and weather exposure as reasons for the produce shortage.

After the media reports provoked adverse reactions, the Kawardha district collector, Gopal Verma, had to issue a clarification, and he didn’t hold rats responsible for the paddy losses.