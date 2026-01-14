Blast in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh kills three, two critically injured

RANCHI: A powerful blast in Habib Nagar, under the Bara Bazaar TOP area in Hazaribagh, claimed the lives of three people, including a woman. Two others were reportedly critically injured.

According to initial information, the incident occurred while some people were clearing bushes on a vacant plot, when a sudden loud explosion rocked the area, triggering panic and chaos.

Police and administrative teams arrived at the spot, where a large crowd had gathered.

All the injured were immediately taken to Sadar Hospital, where their condition is said to be critical. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The exact cause of the blast is not yet clear, and police are probing the matter.

The entire area has been sealed off, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called in for investigation.

“Three people, including a husband, wife and another woman, were killed in an explosion in Hazaribagh. The nature and cause of the explosion are being ascertained,” said IG Operations and Jharkhand police spokesperson Michaelraj S.