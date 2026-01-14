Centre denies political clearance for Punjab CM Mann’s proposed visit to UK and Israel

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora for a visit to the United Kingdom and Israel in February to attract investments.

Sources said that Mann and Arora were among a 25-member delegation planning to go to the United Kingdom and Israel for around ten days to invite investors like they had done during a visit to Japan and South Korea in December last year. The other members of the proposed delegation included Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat and other officers from the state industries department.

A senior official said, "The reason for denying the permission has not been given. The political clearance is taken well in advance before finalizing such visits. The itinerary is prepared only after clearance comes from the MEA. The Indian Embassies or High Commissions in the concerned countries then arrange and organise meetings with the governments and investors of those countries. The dates of the trip were yet to be finalized."