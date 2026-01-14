Centre denies political clearance for Punjab CM Mann’s proposed visit to UK and Israel

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora for a visit to the United Kingdom and Israel in February to attract investments.
Sources said that Mann and Arora were among a 25-member delegation planning to go to the United Kingdom and Israel for around ten days to invite investors like they had done during a visit to Japan and South Korea in December last year. The other members of the proposed delegation included Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat and other officers from the state industries department.
A senior official said, "The reason for denying the permission has not been given. The political clearance is taken well in advance before finalizing such visits. The itinerary is prepared only after clearance comes from the MEA. The Indian Embassies or High Commissions in the concerned countries then arrange and organise meetings with the governments and investors of those countries. The dates of the trip were yet to be finalized."
Punjab AAP General Secretary Baltej Pannu said, "Chief Minister Mann and Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora were to travel to the UK and Israel in February. The delegation was also supposed to comprise some state government officers. The exact dates would have been finalised if clearance had been given. However, the Centre has denied the political clearance to the delegation. The reason has not been given."
He claimed that this was not the first time that Mann was denied such permission by the Centre. To travel abroad, senior leaders need political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.
In August 2024, Mann had said that the Centre denied political clearance for him to visit Paris to support the Indian hockey team at the Olympic Games that were underway. He was scheduled to visit Paris from August 3 to August 9 for the Indian hockey team’s quarterfinal clash on August 4.