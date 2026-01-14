Chhattisgarh steps up Bastar development as Maoist fight enters decisive phase

RAIPUR: With the fight against the outlawed CPI (Maoist) entering what the government describes as a decisive phase and peace gradually returning, the Chhattisgarh government is stepping up its focus on development in the Bastar region to strengthen public trust and prevent any revival of Maoist ideology.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting in Raipur to assess ongoing development works and the expansion of basic facilities in Bastar. The meeting focused on improving people’s confidence in governance through sustained engagement and coordinated implementation of welfare schemes.

“High priority given to continuous engagement with a clear goal of the double engine government to ensure the all-round and balanced development of Bastar. A comprehensive three-year action plan for Bastar’s development will be prepared and implemented on mission mode. All departments have been directed to work in coordination and instructed the secretaries to visit the Bastar division regularly and review the on-ground progress of schemes”, said CM Sai.

He stressed that along with the elimination of Maoists, rapid expansion of essential services such as education, healthcare, employment, roads, drinking water, electricity and communication was equally important so that development reaches even the remotest areas and public faith in the administration is reinforced.

The Chief Minister noted that the strong public response to events such as the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum showed the willingness of local communities to move towards peace and development. He reviewed the status of drinking water supply, electrification and mobile connectivity, and directed officials to electrify remaining villages at the earliest, speed up the installation of mobile towers in remote areas, and ensure 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage through special drives.

Tourism development in Bastar was also reviewed, with emphasis on promoting homestays, developing identified sites under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, constructing the Bastar Tourism Corridor, and linking local youth to tourism-based livelihoods.

The meeting further discussed the collection and processing of minor forest produce through Van Dhan Kendras, early release of funds for schools without buildings, expansion of Navodaya and PM Shri schools, strengthening of health infrastructure, setting up medical colleges, implementation of the PM-ABHIM scheme, bike ambulance services, irrigation projects, effective operation of anganwadis and balwadis, the rural bus scheme, and various initiatives aimed at boosting employment and livelihoods in the region.