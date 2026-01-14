China Communist Party team meets BJP leaders, Congress sees red

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan held a series of high-level political meetings in New Delhi, including with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. But it triggered sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the ruling party of hypocrisy on its China policy.
The controversy erupted a day after the CPC delegation, led by Sun Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, visited the BJP headquarters.
Reacting to the visit, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that instead of showing toughness towards Beijing, the BJP had rolled out a warm welcome. Instead of displaying ‘Laal Aankh’ (anger), a “red carpet” was laid out for the Chinese delegation, he alleged.
However, the CPC delegation also met Congress foreign affairs department chief Salman Khurshid on Tuesday. Khera said it was held at the request of the visiting delegation and with the approval of the government of India. He added that the Congress had no objection to engaging in dialogue with a political party from another country but questioned whether the BJP had raised contentious issues with China.
Khera asked whether the BJP had ever confronted China over its alleged role in assisting Pakistan in Operation Sindoor or raised the issue of repeated Chinese transgressions along the Line of Actual Control. “Laal Aankh claims, in reality, have become the BJP’s ‘Laal Salaams’ to the CPC! Our strategic interests, our territorial integrity and sovereignty have been severely compromised …Hurting India’s national interests has become the essence of PM Modi’s foreign policy,” he alleged.
During the BJP-CPC meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed “the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China,” according to BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale.
The CPC delegation also called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Sources said the meeting lasted around an hour, though details were not disclosed. A senior source described the interaction as significant amid changing Asian political dynamics, calling it a positive sign for India-China ties.
Khera also criticised the meeting with RSS leaders, arguing that “non-state players” should not influence state policy. He demanded full transparency from the government, including disclosure of agendas, minutes and outcomes of all closed-door meetings with CPC representatives.