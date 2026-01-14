China Communist Party team meets BJP leaders, Congress sees red

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan held a series of high-level political meetings in New Delhi, including with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. But it triggered sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the ruling party of hypocrisy on its China policy.

The controversy erupted a day after the CPC delegation, led by Sun Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, visited the BJP headquarters.

Reacting to the visit, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that instead of showing toughness towards Beijing, the BJP had rolled out a warm welcome. Instead of displaying ‘Laal Aankh’ (anger), a “red carpet” was laid out for the Chinese delegation, he alleged.

However, the CPC delegation also met Congress foreign affairs department chief Salman Khurshid on Tuesday. Khera said it was held at the request of the visiting delegation and with the approval of the government of India. He added that the Congress had no objection to engaging in dialogue with a political party from another country but questioned whether the BJP had raised contentious issues with China.