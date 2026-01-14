Depute more IPS officers to Centre, Union Home Secretary tells States despite SC order

NEW DELHI: Despite a Supreme Court order to progressively reduce IPS deputation in the Central Armed Police Forces and subsequent directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking cadre review proposals for Group ‘A’ officers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has written to states asking them to depute more senior police officers to the Centre.

In the letter, a copy of which is with the TNIE, the Home Secretary has informed the states that there is a shortage of police officers to fill the middle to senior positions in the CAPFs and Central Police Organisations (CPOs), which include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Notably, the letter was sent in the first week of January despite the fact that the Supreme Court had on October 28, 2025, dismissed a review petition filed by the Union Government against the court’s May 23, 2025 ruling to “progressively reduce” the deputation of IPS officers in the senior administrative grade (SAG) or up to the rank of Inspector-General in the CAPFs.

The court’s order came in the backdrop of reserved positions for IPS officers in the rank of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) – 20 percent and Inspector-General (IG)- 50 percent.

The court’s ruling was meant to gradually reduce the number of IPS officers manning SAG positions in the CAPFs. Around 13,000 CAPF officers were supposed to benefit from the judgment, leading to faster promotions and overcoming issues of stagnation.

The MHA is the cadre-controlling authority for both the CAPFs personnel and the IPS officers.