ED attaches Rs 11cr assets in Haryana land deal case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 10.86 crore in a land fraud case pertaining to cheating homebuyers in Haryana on Tuesday, the agency said.

“The probe leads to attachment of flat & land worth `6.06 crore and cryptocurrencies lying in the crypto wallets in the shape of Ramifi Tokens worth Rs 4.79 crore,” the agency said.

The attachments were made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The federal probing agency initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police against Sandeep Yadav, Manoj Yadav, and others.

Investigations revealed that Sandeep Yadav, along with Manoj Yadav and Mohan Sharma, allegedly acted in connivance with close associates to cheat members of the public and generated proceeds of crime which was invested in moveable and immovable assets, as well as cryptocurrencies.