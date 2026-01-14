ED attaches Rs 35 cr assets in Suumaya's Rs 137 cr 'Need to Feed' fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 35.22 crore in a Rs 137 crore “Need to Feed Programme” fraud involving the Suumaya Group, the agency said.

The federal investigating agency found that the group fabricated a bogus Haryana government contract to raise funds and inflate turnover through fake invoices and circular transactions worth Rs 5,000 crore.

The attachment of movable and immovable properties was done under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002).

“These properties consist of movable properties in the form of bank balances, Demat holdings, mutual funds and two immovable properties,” the agency said.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Worli Police Station against various persons and entities including Suumaya Industries Ltd and its Promoters.

They are accused of conspiring together and embezzling the funds to the tune of Rs. 137 crore under the guise of promising future ‘Need to Feed Program’ advantages.

During probe, the agency found that that the Suumaya group and its associates concocted a bogus Haryana government contract under the guise of the “Need to Feed” programme to obtain funds and trade financing, thereby converting and projecting non-existent business operations as genuine turnover.

“The investigation shows that funds received by Suumaya group entities were diverted by Ushik Gala to Delhi and Haryana based dummy agro trader entities through an agent to falsely depict genuine procurement. No actual agro purchases occurred; instead, the diverted funds were routed back to Ushik Gala through a combination of cash and RTGS entries from other shell entities,” the agency said.