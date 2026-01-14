Endangered gharial population defies odds, 3037 spotted in Ganga river basin

DEHRADUN: Despite significant existential threats, a comprehensive survey across the Ganga river basin has revealed a population of 3,037 gharials (Gavialis gangeticus), the critically endangered fish-eating crocodile, inhabiting 13 of the surveyed rivers. The report released on Tuesday highlights the dire status of the species while simultaneously offering a glimmer of hope for ongoing conservation efforts.
The survey, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) between November 2020 and March 2023, covered 7,680 kilometres across 22 rivers in the basin. The head count confirmed the presence of the endangered reptiles in 13 of these waterways.
The majority of the surviving population was recorded in the Chambal River, which hosts 2,097 gharials. Next come the Ghaghara River with 463 and the Girwa River with 158 individuals.
In stark contrast, Uttarakhand’s contribution to the total count is minimal, with only 48 gharials reported in the Ramganga River, specifically within the boundaries of Corbett Tiger Reserve.
Dr Ashish Panda, a biologist associated with the study, emphasized the species' extreme sensitivity. "Gharials require very specific conditions to survive—the right temperature, the right water quality. They are also picky eaters and highly sensitive to disturbance," Dr Panda stated.
The report outlines several severe challenges threatening the gharial population. Illegal sand mining is cited as a major disruptor of their habitat. Furthermore, discarded fishing nets left in the rivers are leading to accidental drowning deaths among the crocodiles. Escalating pollution levels in the river systems remain a continuous, significant threat.
In response to the findings, the WII has put forth several recommendations aimed at bolstering conservation strategies. Dr Ruchi Badola, Dean of Studies at WII, indicated that a dedicated task force is necessary to coordinate efforts among various conservation organizations working on gharial protection.
"We urgently need awareness campaigns to discourage the dumping of fishing nets into the water bodies," Dr Badola commented. She also stressed the importance of utilizing modern technology for future population studies.
The study suggests that if pollution levels decrease and overall environmental conditions improve, there is potential for gharial populations to rebound in rivers like the Son, Kosi and Gandak in the coming years.
The crucial study was overseen by Dr Badola, along with contributions from Dr Shivani Barthwal and Dr S.A. Hussain.