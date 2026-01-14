Endangered gharial population defies odds, 3037 spotted in Ganga river basin

DEHRADUN: Despite significant existential threats, a comprehensive survey across the Ganga river basin has revealed a population of 3,037 gharials (Gavialis gangeticus), the critically endangered fish-eating crocodile, inhabiting 13 of the surveyed rivers. The report released on Tuesday highlights the dire status of the species while simultaneously offering a glimmer of hope for ongoing conservation efforts.

The survey, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) between November 2020 and March 2023, covered 7,680 kilometres across 22 rivers in the basin. The head count confirmed the presence of the endangered reptiles in 13 of these waterways.

The majority of the surviving population was recorded in the Chambal River, which hosts 2,097 gharials. Next come the Ghaghara River with 463 and the Girwa River with 158 individuals.

In stark contrast, Uttarakhand’s contribution to the total count is minimal, with only 48 gharials reported in the Ramganga River, specifically within the boundaries of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Dr Ashish Panda, a biologist associated with the study, emphasized the species' extreme sensitivity. "Gharials require very specific conditions to survive—the right temperature, the right water quality. They are also picky eaters and highly sensitive to disturbance," Dr Panda stated.