India’s bioeconomy surged to $166 bn in ’24 from $10 bn in ’14: Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted India’s rapid biotechnology expansion, saying the country’s bioeconomy has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to $166 billion in 2024. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a high-security BSL-4 biocontainment facility at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in Pethapur, Gandhinagar.
Calling the moment a turning point, Shah said the new facility represents “India’s resolve to protect its people through science developed on Indian soil”. He said consistent policies and innovation have helped India move from dependence to leadership in life sciences.
Shah noted that the rise in the bioeconomy has been accompanied by a sharp increase in biotech startups, incubators and patents. “India is no longer just following global trends. We are shaping them,” he said.
Describing the BSL-4 laboratory as vital infrastructure, Shah said it will be the second-largest such facility in the country after Pune. He called it a “protective shield” that will strengthen preparedness against dangerous pathogens and future pandemics.
On antimicrobial resistance, Shah warned that careless antibiotic use could reverse medical progress. He urged students and scientists to pursue responsible research, saying, “The fight against infections is a shared duty of humanity.”
The Home Minister said the facility will support India’s One Health Mission by addressing diseases that spread from animals to humans. Referring to outbreaks like Chandipura virus and Lumpy Skin Disease in Gujarat, he said local testing capacity was essential. “Our scientists should not have to look abroad for answers,” he said.
Addressing a programme in Mansa, Shah spoke about Gujarat’s rise as a sports hub and the development of infrastructure.
He also referred to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, launched on January 11, saying development and heritage must progress together. He added that projects worth `260 crore were launched in Mansa.