India’s bioeconomy surged to $166 bn in ’24 from $10 bn in ’14: Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted India’s rapid biotechnology expansion, saying the country’s bioeconomy has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to $166 billion in 2024. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a high-security BSL-4 biocontainment facility at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in Pethapur, Gandhinagar.

Calling the moment a turning point, Shah said the new facility represents “India’s resolve to protect its people through science developed on Indian soil”. He said consistent policies and innovation have helped India move from dependence to leadership in life sciences.

Shah noted that the rise in the bioeconomy has been accompanied by a sharp increase in biotech startups, incubators and patents. “India is no longer just following global trends. We are shaping them,” he said.

Describing the BSL-4 laboratory as vital infrastructure, Shah said it will be the second-largest such facility in the country after Pune. He called it a “protective shield” that will strengthen preparedness against dangerous pathogens and future pandemics.