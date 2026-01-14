Iranian foreign minister dials Jaishankar, 'discusses evolving situation' as protests continue

Meanwhile, the United States is withdrawing its troops from key bases in the Middle East, as Iran warned its neighbours hosting American troops that it would hit U.S. bases if Washington strikes.

Earlier today, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists to leave Iran using available means, including commercial flights, as the security situation in the country sharply deteriorated amid weeks of deadly protests.

“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to leave the country using available means,” the embassy said, and added that citizens should keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily accessible. “They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” the advisory said.

Protests in Iran entered the 20th day, with demonstrations reported across nearly 280 locations

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 2,571 people have been killed in the protests so far.