Jaipur court rejects plea against Rahul Gandhi over alleged caste remarks on PM Modi

JAIPUR: An Additional Sessions Court in Jaipur has rejected a revision petition filed against former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in connection with alleged caste based remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court upheld an earlier order of the lower court and declined to interfere in the matter.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday by Additional Sessions Judge Neelam Karwa, who examined the revision petition filed by advocate Vijay Kalander challenging an order passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Court No. 4.

The judge observed that the complainant’s statements and the material placed on record did not support the plea, leading to its dismissal.

In the petition, the complainant contended that the lower court had failed to properly examine the facts of the complaint.

It was alleged that Rahul Gandhi, as a senior political leader and Leader of the Opposition, had repeatedly made statements altering caste identities and inciting the public, thereby harming the unity and integrity of the country.

According to the complaint, the remarks were made during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh in 2024, where Rahul Gandhi allegedly stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not an OBC by birth but belonged to the Teli community in Gujarat.

The Teli community was included in the Other Backward Classes category in 2000. Gandhi reportedly claimed that the Prime Minister was born into the general category and later came to be classified as OBC.