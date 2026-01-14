J&K LG Manoj Sinha praises armed forces calling their courage is the backbone of nation’s security

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday praised armed forces saying their courage and sacrifice are the backbone of nation's security.

The LG Sinha was speaking at the armed forces veterans day event at ALG Rajouri and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the veterans and army soldiers for always putting the safety of others above their own. “Our Armed Forces’ veterans are embodiments of living history and their sacrifices have not only safeguarded our freedom but also shaped the destiny of our great nation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

According to him, the selfless service of armed forces is not a job but a lifelong commitment which continues even after their retirement from military careers . “The courage of veterans is not limited to the battlefield but also in establishing peace and ensuring the nation's progress.”

Saluting the resilience of army bravehearts and their love for the motherland, the LG said the courage and sacrifice of the army is the backbone of our nation’s security.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers remain invisible. While the nation sleeps in peace, they stand alert. While the nation celebrates festivals together, our soldiers safeguard the border far away from home. They do not speak about Sacrifice. They live it every moment,” Sinha said.