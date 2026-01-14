J&K LG Manoj Sinha praises armed forces calling their courage is the backbone of nation’s security

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday praised armed forces saying their courage and sacrifice are the backbone of nation's security.
The LG Sinha was speaking at the armed forces veterans day event at ALG Rajouri and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the veterans and army soldiers for always putting the safety of others above their own. “Our Armed Forces’ veterans are embodiments of living history and their sacrifices have not only safeguarded our freedom but also shaped the destiny of our great nation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
According to him, the selfless service of armed forces is not a job but a lifelong commitment which continues even after their retirement from military careers . “The courage of veterans is not limited to the battlefield but also in establishing peace and ensuring the nation's progress.”
Saluting the resilience of army bravehearts and their love for the motherland, the LG said the courage and sacrifice of the army is the backbone of our nation’s security.
“The sacrifices of our soldiers remain invisible. While the nation sleeps in peace, they stand alert. While the nation celebrates festivals together, our soldiers safeguard the border far away from home. They do not speak about Sacrifice. They live it every moment,” Sinha said.
The Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the "Wall of Fame" and launched a dedicated police helpline service for veterans.
He reiterated the government’s resolve under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, towards the welfare of veterans and their families. “Veterans are living role models for youth and guiding the nation with character, timeless values and selfless service. They are leading by example in everyday life. From safeguarding the nation to serving the society; our armed forces veterans continue to shape India's future,” Sinha said.
“It is my commitment to honor veterans' service through care. We are not only dedicated to the well-being of Veterans’ families but also building a life of dignity for those brave soldiers who served and sacrificed,” he said.
The LG paid homage to the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. He also paid tribute to Second Lieutenant Ram Raghoba Rane, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Naik Jadunath Singh and bravehearts of Rajouri.
An ex-servicemen rally was organised to mark the occasion. Motorised wheelchairs, retrofitted scooties and other mobility aids were also distributed to the veterans and veer naris.
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; Lt Gen P K Mishra, GOC White Knight Corps (16 Corps); Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee, GOC 25 Inf Division; Brig. Pankaj Chib (Retd), Director Sainik Welfare Department, veterans, veer naris, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life attended the event.