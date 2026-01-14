Kalpana Soren to represent women’s voices at World Economic Forum

RANCHI: Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren will represent Jharkhand at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos and later during the State’s official visit to the United Kingdom. She is also the Chairperson of the Women and Child Development Committee of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

At Davos, Kalpana Soren will take part in high-level discussions on women’s leadership and inclusive development. Her engagements include the Women Political Leaders Forum, the BRICS panel on women’s empowerment, the ET Women Empowerment Dialogue, and the ‘Alliance for Global Good – We Lead’ platform. She will also attend official programmes at the India Pavilion.

Jharkhand will make its first-ever appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting as the State completes 25 years of formation. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lead an 11-member delegation. The State plans to showcase its women-led development model, under which more than 35 lakh women are organised into about 2.8 lakh self-help groups through the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society. These groups have received credit linkages of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Several government initiatives, including Lakhpati Didi, PALASH, JOHAR, JHIMDI, Adiva and Ajivika Cafés, have helped many women earn more than Rs 1 lakh annually. Products sold under the PALASH brand have entered organised retail and global markets, with turnover expected to reach Rs 45 crore by 2026. The Maiyaan Samman Yojana, with an annual outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, has further supported women’s financial security.