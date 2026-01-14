Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi convicted in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi in a UAPA case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh ordered their conviction under sections 18 (Punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of UAPA.

The quantum of sentence will be decided on January 17.