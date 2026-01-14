KGMU hands over conversion row probe to STF

LUCKNOW: King George’s Medical University administration has decided to hand over its internal inquiry into the row over the involvement of a resident doctor in allegedly attempting forcible religious conversion of a fellow doctor to the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The university administration announced the decision on Monday evening after Vice-Chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Nityananada said that she briefed the CM about the Vishaka Committee findings, where the doctor was found guilty and the university had decided to expel him from campus.

She claimed that the CM was satisfied with the university’s decision. The CM said an STF probe will bring out the truth.