Man held in Bengal for murder, police probing necrophilia angle

KOLKATA: A suspected man-eater was arrested in the Cooch Behar, triggering a feeling of disbelief among both locals and investigating police officials.

The cannibal had a plan to eat the flesh of an unknown body recovered from a crematorium in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district.

While speaking to reporters, Dhiman Mitra, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dinhata, said, “It’s a brutal incident. The body of an unknown person was recovered from a remote crematorium at Kursahat, close to the India-Bangladesh border in the Dinhata area, on January 10. Police rushed to the spot and found several deep injury marks on his shoulder and neck. Suspecting something mysterious, police started a prompt investigation.”

The unidentified deceased was a mentally challenged person, as per the local investigations made by police. “Police registered a murder case after seeing so many injury marks on the body, and one Firdous Alam was arrested. During interrogations, the accused admitted to have killed the unknown,” Mitra said.