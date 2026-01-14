Man held in Bengal for murder, police probing necrophilia angle

KOLKATA: A suspected man-eater was arrested in the Cooch Behar, triggering a feeling of disbelief among both locals and investigating police officials.
The cannibal had a plan to eat the flesh of an unknown body recovered from a crematorium in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district.
While speaking to reporters, Dhiman Mitra, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dinhata, said, “It’s a brutal incident. The body of an unknown person was recovered from a remote crematorium at Kursahat, close to the India-Bangladesh border in the Dinhata area, on January 10. Police rushed to the spot and found several deep injury marks on his shoulder and neck. Suspecting something mysterious, police started a prompt investigation.”
The unidentified deceased was a mentally challenged person, as per the local investigations made by police. “Police registered a murder case after seeing so many injury marks on the body, and one Firdous Alam was arrested. During interrogations, the accused admitted to have killed the unknown,” Mitra said.
“The accused had taken the body to his house and cleaned it thoroughly with water. He had a plan to eat flesh. Following investigations and checking the injury marks, we thought that the deceased, who was mentally challenged and used to stay at the crematorium, became a soft target of the accused,” the SDPO said.
Police said it’s the rarest of rare incidents. The accused has also confessed to the investigating officials that he had no enmity or rivalry with the deceased. The accused has been remanded to police custody by the court. Police would interrogate him more intensively.
According to an investigating officer, “We spoke to some locals residing close to Firdous’ house who saw him cleaning the body with tube well water. They also felt that he had planned to eat the flesh of the deceased.”
Rarest of rare
