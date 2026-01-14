Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar’s descendants outraged over Manikarnika Ghat demolition

BHOPAL: Amid city administration's plans to redevelop and modernise Varanasi's famous riverside cremation grounds, descendents of Maratha queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar have raised objection over the demolition of the famed Manikarnika Ghat.

Indore-based Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust, established in 1962 to manage properties formerly under the Holkar State, issued a statement condemning the demolition drive.

The official statement signed by its president Yeshwantrao Holkar, stated that the historice Manikarnika Ghat was first restored by Punyashalok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in 1791 and therefore was of great significance to the family. It said, "Out of hundreds of sites she built or restored across the country, it was one of the very few sites in the country where she placed effigies in her own image, in worship of the holy mother Ganga."

The statement condemned the brash manner in which the demolition is being conducted. "On January 10, 2026 without due notice or warning, allegedly under instructions from the municipal authorities, Manikarnika ghat was demolished in a matter of hours. This was done with complete disregard to the site’s history or importance."

It said, "The Khasgi Trust and the Holkar Royal Family of Indore, descendants of Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, strongly condemn this shameful and disrespectful act."

The Trust further said that the effigies of Devi Ahilyabai are now rubble, and action must be taken to recover these effigies.