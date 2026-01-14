Mumbai Diary | Sanjay Raut sought Congress help against vote split

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attempted to get the Mumbai Congress on board for the BMC election to avoid the division of minority and Marathi votes in BMC. He even phoned Congress Lok Sabha MP and LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to pursue the alliance, but Gandhi conveyed that since the alliance for the local body elections are taken at the state level, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal should be contacted. Shiv Sena (UBT) is in touch with the Congress so that in case there is no clear majority and the Congress has significant numbers of corporators, that can help form the government in BMC.
Abhiram Ghadayal Patil head of BJP’s think tank
Former journalist Abhiram Ghadayal Patil has been appointed as director of BJP’s research institute -- Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Mumbai. RMP is the training and research institute that focuses on leadership development and socio-political research. BJP’s elected members like Lok Sabha MPs, MLA, MLCS and corporators and local body members are trained here. The Nagpur based-journalist earlier worked with publications and later American and British consulates in India. RMP was established in 1982 after the death of Rambhau Mhalgi, who represented as MLA of Jansangh in 1967 and 1972 from Shukrawar Peth Vidhan Sabha Seat.
Thackerays face funding crunch in BMC election
The Thackeray brothers are putting up a tight fight against the BJP in BMC, but they are facing a shortage of resources when it comes to matching the funding and resources of the world largest political party. After both the Thackerays – Raj and Uddhav Thackeray -- joined hands, the Marathi developers lobby decided to pitch for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS candidates and ensure some funding even though it will not match with the BJP and Shiv Sena’s funding. But Marathi developers feel that if they want to carry out their business in Mumbai, the Marathi Manoos party has to be there in BMC that has over `75,000 crore budget.
