Mumbai Diary | Sanjay Raut sought Congress help against vote split

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attempted to get the Mumbai Congress on board for the BMC election to avoid the division of minority and Marathi votes in BMC. He even phoned Congress Lok Sabha MP and LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to pursue the alliance, but Gandhi conveyed that since the alliance for the local body elections are taken at the state level, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal should be contacted. Shiv Sena (UBT) is in touch with the Congress so that in case there is no clear majority and the Congress has significant numbers of corporators, that can help form the government in BMC.

Abhiram Ghadayal Patil head of BJP’s think tank

Former journalist Abhiram Ghadayal Patil has been appointed as director of BJP’s research institute -- Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Mumbai. RMP is the training and research institute that focuses on leadership development and socio-political research. BJP’s elected members like Lok Sabha MPs, MLA, MLCS and corporators and local body members are trained here. The Nagpur based-journalist earlier worked with publications and later American and British consulates in India. RMP was established in 1982 after the death of Rambhau Mhalgi, who represented as MLA of Jansangh in 1967 and 1972 from Shukrawar Peth Vidhan Sabha Seat.