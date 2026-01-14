No mining in Delhi-NCR, efforts underway to protect Aravallis: Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said on Wednesday that mining will not be permitted in the Delhi-NCR region.

“No mining will be allowed in Delhi, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurgaon,” said Yadav while releasing a report on the "Eco-restoration of Aravalli Landscape," prepared by the Sankala Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The report presents a replicable eco-restoration framework that adopts an integrated landscape-based restoration approach to enhance biodiversity, ecosystem services, and the climate resilience of the Aravalli landscape.

“The Aravalli range comprises four tiger reserves and 18 protected areas, with 13 in Rajasthan, three in Haryana, and two in Gujarat. This network plays a critical role in protecting the Aravalli range,” Yadav added. He noted that efforts are underway to safeguard the Aravallis from land degradation while maintaining biodiversity through the Aravalli Green Wall Project (AGWP).

India launched the AGWP in 2023 with a commitment under the UNCCD to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.