Police rescue kidnapped children after 13 days in Ranchi; two arrested

RANCHI: Two children kidnapped from Ranchi were rescued on Wednesday morning, ending 13 days of tension and fear.

The children, Ansh and Anshika, had gone missing from Dhurwa and were rescued from Chitarpur in Ramgarh.

Police arrested two accused involved in the kidnapping. Both are from Aurangabad in Bihar.

Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh for information leading to the safe return of the children.

A special team of Ranchi Police successfully traced and rescued the children.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren hailed police officials for their swift and effective action.

In a post on X, Soren said the successful operation reflects the efficiency and commitment of the Jharkhand Police. He also expressed relief that the children were found unharmed and said strict action would be taken against those involved in such crimes.

“Two innocent lives have been freed from the clutches of the kidnappers. How can anyone stoop so low? Personally, the last few days have been quite disturbing for me. Initially, there was no breakthrough, but the way Ranchi Police connected the dots to a similar incident in another state, tracked down the criminals and rescued the children is commendable,” Soren wrote.