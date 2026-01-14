Rahul Gandhi to meet Indore diarrhoea victims as state rolls out Rs 800-crore water project

BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on January 17 to meet families who lost their loved ones in a diarrhoeal outbreak triggered by contaminated water in the city’s Bhagirathpura locality since the last week of December 2025.
Confirming the visit, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Wednesday evening, “I received Rahul Ji’s message today that he will be meeting the bereaved families in Indore.”
Since December 24, 2025, at least 23 people, including a six-month-old infant, have died in Bhagirathpura and nearby localities due to the outbreak. However, the local administration has placed the official death toll at 15, based on an audit conducted by a team of specialised doctors.
The Indore district administration has so far provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to 18 affected families. According to the office of the district chief medical and health officer, 27 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Indore, with eight of them admitted to intensive care units.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday performed the bhoomi poojan of a long-pending drinking water supply project worth over Rs 800 crore in Indore under the Swachh Jal Abhiyan. The project is part of the AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme (Package–1) and is aimed at providing a long-term and modern solution to the city’s drinking water needs.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Indore had emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. “Indore has carved a distinct identity in the fields of development, cleanliness, industry, trade, and good governance, making the entire State of Madhya Pradesh proud. Indore’s true identity lies in its resilient and hardworking people, indomitable spirit and progressive mindset.”
Referring to the recent incident, he said, “During challenging times, the government, municipal corporation and administration stood firmly with citizens, making every possible effort with sensitivity and commitment. The recent water-related incident in the Bhagirathpura area had caused deep anguish. Indore would not resort to opportunistic politics in times of disaster. While a positive and constructive opposition strengthens democracy, politicising human suffering is wholly inappropriate.”