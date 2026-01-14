Rahul Gandhi to meet Indore diarrhoea victims as state rolls out Rs 800-crore water project

BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on January 17 to meet families who lost their loved ones in a diarrhoeal outbreak triggered by contaminated water in the city’s Bhagirathpura locality since the last week of December 2025.

Confirming the visit, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Wednesday evening, “I received Rahul Ji’s message today that he will be meeting the bereaved families in Indore.”

Since December 24, 2025, at least 23 people, including a six-month-old infant, have died in Bhagirathpura and nearby localities due to the outbreak. However, the local administration has placed the official death toll at 15, based on an audit conducted by a team of specialised doctors.

The Indore district administration has so far provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to 18 affected families. According to the office of the district chief medical and health officer, 27 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Indore, with eight of them admitted to intensive care units.