Thackeray cousins raise voice over use of PADU for counting of votes in BMC election

MUMBAI: Ahead of the BMC election, the Thackeray cousins – Raj and Uddhav Thackeray raised objections over the Maharashtra state election commission's decision to use the PADU (Printing Auxiliary Display Unit) for the counting of votes that were pressed in EVMs.

They said the Election Commission should take the consent of the political parties for the use of PADU on the counting day.

The PADU, which is being used for the BMC election, is manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd.

The BJP-Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are in a close contest for 227 seats of BMC.

Raj Thackeray said that before bringing any new technology and machines, the consent of the political parties should have been taken by the state election commission.

“Why were we informed about the use of PADU at the last moment? It shows that there is no clarity in the process. Why is the Election Commission working in favour of the ruling party? We are not sure whether it is transparent. The conduct of the election commission is very suspicious,” Raj Thackeray alleged.