Thackeray cousins raise voice over use of PADU for counting of votes in BMC election
MUMBAI: Ahead of the BMC election, the Thackeray cousins – Raj and Uddhav Thackeray raised objections over the Maharashtra state election commission's decision to use the PADU (Printing Auxiliary Display Unit) for the counting of votes that were pressed in EVMs.
They said the Election Commission should take the consent of the political parties for the use of PADU on the counting day.
The PADU, which is being used for the BMC election, is manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd.
The BJP-Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are in a close contest for 227 seats of BMC.
Raj Thackeray said that before bringing any new technology and machines, the consent of the political parties should have been taken by the state election commission.
“Why were we informed about the use of PADU at the last moment? It shows that there is no clarity in the process. Why is the Election Commission working in favour of the ruling party? We are not sure whether it is transparent. The conduct of the election commission is very suspicious,” Raj Thackeray alleged.
He also questioned the possible misuse of PADU. "We are living in a democracy, but people are not asked before bringing new machines,” Raj Thackeray said.
Uddhav Thackeray has also written a letter to the state election commission raising voice against the use of PADU.
However, the state election commission issued a note saying that the PADU will be used only when the EVMs fail to work on the counting day or face technical difficulties.
“The PADU will not be attached to all EVMs for counting of the votes, but it will be used where technical issues arise. The Election Commission of India has approved the PADU use,” stated the state election commission.
Raj Thackeray said that the election campaign was officially over on January 13 at 5.30 pm, but candidates were allowed to campaign without the use of loudspeakers.
“Once the campaign is over, then all sorts of campaigns should not be allowed. It means the election commission is hand in glove with the ruling parties," he said.