TMC presents 10 ‘dead voters’ at Cooch Behar rally

COOCH BEHAR: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday presented 10 more people, who were allegedly declared dead in the draft electoral rolls during the SIR in West Bengal, at a rally here, and accused the Election Commission of taking away voting rights of citizens through the exercise.

He also alleged that the BJP-led Centre has not been keeping its electoral promises, and said the fight in the upcoming assembly elections is between the people of the state and the saffron party. Calling the 10 people on the stage, the TMC national general secretary said, “All of them were born and brought up in Cooch Behar, but they were declared dead by the BJP’s stooge Election Commission,” Banerjee alleged. The names of these ten people were “struck off the electoral rolls in the ongoing SIR”, he said.

Earlier this month, Banerjee had paraded two men and a woman, allegedly marked as dead voters in the draft electoral rolls, at a rally in South 24 Parganas district. The Diamond Harbour MP also accused the EC of “taking away the voting rights of people.”