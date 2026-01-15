AI boosts democracy but its misuse threatens trust, Om Birla tells Commonwealth Speakers

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of democratic institutions, their misuse has led to serious concerns such as misinformation, cybercrime and social polarisation.
Addressing the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the old Parliament building), Birla drew attention to the rapid technological transformations reshaping societies and systems of governance.
In his welcome address, Birla said it was the collective responsibility of legislatures to engage seriously with these challenges and evolve appropriate solutions.
While acknowledging the growing importance of AI, he emphasised the need for ethical AI and credible, transparent and accountable social media frameworks to safeguard democratic values.
Expressing confidence in the outcome of the deliberations, he said the Conference would enable in-depth discussions on these critical global issues and lead to concrete, policy-oriented outcomes, allowing legislatures to harness technology in an ideal and responsible manner.
Sharing India’s experience, Birla noted that the use of AI and digital technologies is steadily increasing in the Parliament of India and in State Legislatures.
He said legislative institutions are being progressively made paperless and integrated through a unified digital platform, setting new benchmarks in transparency, efficiency and accessibility.
He also remarked that, through the collective efforts of Parliament and the Government, India has repealed several obsolete and unnecessary laws, enacted new welfare-oriented legislation and framed policies aligned with the aspirations of the people, adding that these initiatives have accelerated India’s progress towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.
Reflecting on India’s parliamentary journey of over seven decades, Birla, who is also the Chairperson of CSPOC, underlined that the country has consistently strengthened its democratic institutions through people-centric policies, welfare-oriented legislation and an impartial and robust electoral system.
“These efforts have ensured inclusive participation of citizens in the democratic process and have deepened public faith in democracy,” he asserted.
Emphasising the role of Commonwealth parliamentary forums, he said such platforms have a unique capacity to bring together Presiding Officers from diverse democracies to deliberate on issues of global importance.
He stressed that collective wisdom and shared responsibility are essential to address the evolving challenges faced by legislatures worldwide.
Extending a warm welcome, the Speaker greeted the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Presiding Officers of Parliaments from Commonwealth countries, Ministers of the Government of India, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament, and other distinguished delegates and guests.
He noted that the presence of the Prime Minister at the inaugural ceremony was a matter of great pride and honour for all participants. Birla observed that under the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and far-reaching reforms, India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
He added that India’s leadership is offering decisive solutions to global challenges, and that the world today looks to India for direction, stability and inspiration.
Highlighting the significance of the Conference, Birla said the gathering in the world’s largest democracy, often described as the ‘Mother of Democracy’, symbolises a shared commitment to strengthening democratic dialogue, cooperation and common values.
He emphasised that the CSPOC platform provides a unique opportunity to exchange best practices, innovative ideas and experiences aimed at reinforcing parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth.
Outlining the agenda of the Conference, Birla said the meeting, hosted by the Parliament of India and bringing together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from across the Commonwealth, would deliberate on contemporary challenges and best practices in parliamentary democracy.
These include discussions on the principles of impartiality and fairness of Presiding Officers, as well as ways to enhance public trust and the credibility of Parliaments.
He stressed that maintaining the dignity, credibility and prestige of parliamentary institutions in the eyes of the people must remain a paramount priority for all democracies.
Expressing optimism, he said the discussions and deliberations would contribute meaningfully to identifying collective solutions to the challenges faced by legislatures.
He added that the exchange of ideas would help improve parliamentary procedures, deepen public participation in parliamentary processes and strengthen citizens’ trust in democratic institutions.
The CSPOC is being attended by Speakers and Presiding Officers from 53 national parliaments of sovereign Commonwealth states. Other delegates include Presiding Officers of 14 semi-autonomous parliaments, the Secretary General of the CPA, the President of the IPU, Secretaries-General and accompanying officials.