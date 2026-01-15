AI boosts democracy but its misuse threatens trust, Om Birla tells Commonwealth Speakers

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of democratic institutions, their misuse has led to serious concerns such as misinformation, cybercrime and social polarisation.

Addressing the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the old Parliament building), Birla drew attention to the rapid technological transformations reshaping societies and systems of governance.

In his welcome address, Birla said it was the collective responsibility of legislatures to engage seriously with these challenges and evolve appropriate solutions.

While acknowledging the growing importance of AI, he emphasised the need for ethical AI and credible, transparent and accountable social media frameworks to safeguard democratic values.

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the deliberations, he said the Conference would enable in-depth discussions on these critical global issues and lead to concrete, policy-oriented outcomes, allowing legislatures to harness technology in an ideal and responsible manner.

Sharing India’s experience, Birla noted that the use of AI and digital technologies is steadily increasing in the Parliament of India and in State Legislatures.

He said legislative institutions are being progressively made paperless and integrated through a unified digital platform, setting new benchmarks in transparency, efficiency and accessibility.

He also remarked that, through the collective efforts of Parliament and the Government, India has repealed several obsolete and unnecessary laws, enacted new welfare-oriented legislation and framed policies aligned with the aspirations of the people, adding that these initiatives have accelerated India’s progress towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

Reflecting on India’s parliamentary journey of over seven decades, Birla, who is also the Chairperson of CSPOC, underlined that the country has consistently strengthened its democratic institutions through people-centric policies, welfare-oriented legislation and an impartial and robust electoral system.

“These efforts have ensured inclusive participation of citizens in the democratic process and have deepened public faith in democracy,” he asserted.

Emphasising the role of Commonwealth parliamentary forums, he said such platforms have a unique capacity to bring together Presiding Officers from diverse democracies to deliberate on issues of global importance.

He stressed that collective wisdom and shared responsibility are essential to address the evolving challenges faced by legislatures worldwide.