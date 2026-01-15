Army Day run in Arunachal frontier strengthens civil military bonds

GUWAHATI: Marking the spirit of courage, unity and service on Army Day, the Indian Army organised an Army Day Run at Bagra village in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents of the region and turning the event into a vibrant celebration of national pride and collective spirit.
The run aimed to promote physical fitness, healthy living and a sense of togetherness among the people. Participants, both young and old, joined with great enthusiasm, reflecting strong community involvement and deep respect for the armed forces.
“Beyond a sporting event, the Army Day Run emerged as a meaningful platform to further strengthen civil-military bonds in this remote region. The shared participation of soldiers and civilians highlighted mutual trust, cooperation and the enduring relationship between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal,” a Defence Ministry statement said.
The event encouraged the youth to adopt an active lifestyle while imbuing values of discipline, perseverance and national pride.
“Through people-centric initiatives, the Indian Army continues to extend its role beyond security, contributing actively to social harmony, community engagement and nation building. The Army Day Run at Bagra village stood as a testament to the Army’s commitment to walking alongside the people, celebrating unity, and nurturing a strong and resilient society in the border regions of the country,” the statement further said.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid tributes to soldiers on Army Day.
“On Army Day, we salute the unmatched valour, unwavering dedication, and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers who stand as the shield of the nation. Serving in the harshest terrains and under the most challenging conditions, your courage, discipline and commitment are the true strength of India. The nation remains forever grateful for your selfless service,” Khandu said.
Mein said, “Serving in the most challenging conditions and difficult terrains, our soldiers uphold the highest ideals of discipline, honour and selfless service. Their unwavering commitment strengthens the nation’s confidence and unity.”