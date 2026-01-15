Army Day run in Arunachal frontier strengthens civil military bonds

GUWAHATI: Marking the spirit of courage, unity and service on Army Day, the Indian Army organised an Army Day Run at Bagra village in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents of the region and turning the event into a vibrant celebration of national pride and collective spirit.

The run aimed to promote physical fitness, healthy living and a sense of togetherness among the people. Participants, both young and old, joined with great enthusiasm, reflecting strong community involvement and deep respect for the armed forces.

“Beyond a sporting event, the Army Day Run emerged as a meaningful platform to further strengthen civil-military bonds in this remote region. The shared participation of soldiers and civilians highlighted mutual trust, cooperation and the enduring relationship between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The event encouraged the youth to adopt an active lifestyle while imbuing values of discipline, perseverance and national pride.