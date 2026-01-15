Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP's Nitin Nabin attend Chirag Paswan's 'Dahi Chura' feast

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday attended ‘Dahi-Chuda’ feast organised by Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Chirag’s ‘Dahi-Chuda’ feast was organised at the state party headquarters located on Wheeler Road in the state capital.
Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, deputy CM Samart Chaudhary, and state ministers Mangal Pandey, Ramkripal Yadav and Vijay Choudhry were among other dignitaries who attended the feast.
Several MPs and MLAs of the NDA parties were also present.
While talking to media persons, Chirag said, "Makar Sankranti is a festival that brings a lot of warmth, joy and prosperity. Bihar is moving towards prosperity."
When asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and his sister Misa Bharti not attending the feast organised by Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday, Chirag said that it was entirely a family matter.
He said that there was no need to comment further on the matter, as their family head, Lalu Prasad, was present, and so making further statement on the topic was inappropriate.
Regarding Tej Pratap's claim that he had called him several times to invite him to his feast but didn't get any response, Chirag said that it happened since he was busy.
Earlier, Nitish visited the residence of JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand, son of former MP Anand Mohan. He was welcomed by Chetan and his father.
JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and PHED minister Sanjay Kumar were also present. When asked whether he had invited Congress MLAs, Chetan said that if invited properly, all of them would have joined JD(U).
He clarified that leaders of ruling and opposition alliance were invited to the feast.
On speculation over cabinet expansion ahead of assembly session, he said that he had no such ambitions and would act according to circumstances.