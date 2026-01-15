Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP's Nitin Nabin attend Chirag Paswan's 'Dahi Chura' feast

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday attended ‘Dahi-Chuda’ feast organised by Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Chirag’s ‘Dahi-Chuda’ feast was organised at the state party headquarters located on Wheeler Road in the state capital.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, deputy CM Samart Chaudhary, and state ministers Mangal Pandey, Ramkripal Yadav and Vijay Choudhry were among other dignitaries who attended the feast.

Several MPs and MLAs of the NDA parties were also present.

While talking to media persons, Chirag said, "Makar Sankranti is a festival that brings a lot of warmth, joy and prosperity. Bihar is moving towards prosperity."

When asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and his sister Misa Bharti not attending the feast organised by Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday, Chirag said that it was entirely a family matter.